Watch: The Depot 180 – June 30th – Episode 36

Episode 36 – June 30th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

The Steelers are set to have strong competition along the offensive line in the 2020 season. Today I talk about a Zach Banner interview where he discusses this topic as well as his preparation and mindset for the 2020 season. Steelers PR rep, Burt Lauten also reportedly let on the Steelers are optimistic they will be allowed to have fans in attendance at their home games.

