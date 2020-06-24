Watch: The Depot 180 – June 23rd – Episode 34

Episode 34 – June 23rd, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I talk about Mike Tomlin’s Zoom interview with the press and the various topics he covered – including some clarification on the expected depth chart to start training camp. I also discuss some uncertainty from head coaches about the start date of the regular season pertaining to covid-19.

