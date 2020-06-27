Vance McDonald Talks About Giving Back To Pittsburgh Community

Earlier this past week, we passed along volunteer efforts by Vance McDonald, Ben Roethlisberger, and Ashley Roethlisberger for Convoy Of Hope, a non-profit whose mission is to distribute food to families in need. Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews covered the event and got the chance to talk to McDonald about giving back to the city.

“To be able to bring these supplies, things that are kinda hard to get your hands on sometimes. Super awesome. This is the first truck of hopefully a number that we can bring in and offer relief in any way we can.”

By day’s end, McDonald and company packed up thousands of pounds of food to help those in need. Food banks have become extremely busy and at times, short on supplies, so the more people who can help them, the better. Convoy Of Hope takes things a step further, delivering food and other necessities directly to people. They also assist people and first responders after natural disasters.

Steelers’ Director of Community Relations Blayre Holmes explained why she thought this was the perfect program for the Steelers to get involved in.

“One of the reasons we wanted to do it this way was because a lot of people have issues getting transportation,” she said. “So instead of having a drive-up distribution, our partners will be able to make sure the food is able to get to the community members in need.”

It’s awesome to see the Steelers’ continued involvement in the community, giving back in big and small ways. If there was ever a time for people to help one another, this is it.

If you would like to get involved with Convoy Of Hope, check out their website here.