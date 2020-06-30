The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers O-Line Preview, Banner Comments, HC Rankings, McFarland Pass Pro, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 122 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the top 10 head coach rankings that CBS Sports released on Monday and where Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is slotted.

Steelers tackle Zach Banner had a few interesting things to say during a Monday radio interview so Alex and I discuss a few of his comments in addition to talking some about his upcoming training camp battle with fellow tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

Talking about Banner and Okorafor makes it easy for Alex and I to slide into a pre training camp preview of the Steelers offensive line. We discuss the eight players expected to make the 53-man roster in addition to the other offensive linemen under contract potentially battling for practice squad spots. Would the Steelers have any interest in signing free agent tackle Kelvin Beachum? We discuss that possibility briefly as well.

Alex and I move to discuss a few posts he’s done the last few days with one of them being about defensive tackle Daniel McCullers. We discuss if McCuller’s roster spot is guaranteed and more.

The New England Patriots have signed veteran quarterback Cam Newton so that transaction gets the attention of Alex and myself briefly.

As my pass protection series on Steelers rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. starts to wind down, Alex and I discuss what the findings have been from the nine 2019 Maryland games that have been reviewed so far.

We close out this Monday podcast by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

