The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Roethlisberger Comments, Washington Growth, TE Preview, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 120 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say recently about his rehab and more. We also talk about what one specific NFL Network analyst said about Roethlisberger on Monday.

Former Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was back in the news on Monday so Alex and I discuss whats new with him and if he has any shot at resurfacing in Pittsburgh should he ultimately be reinstated by the commissioner.

What kind of growth did Steelers wide receiver James Washington have in 2019, his second season in the NFL? Alex gives an update on that.

With time ticking down until the Steelers report to training camp, Alex and I continue our position group look-aheads and breakdowns by discussing the team’s tight ends on the current 90-man roster. We talk extensively about Vance McDonald, Eric Ebron, Zach Gentry Christian Scotland-Williamson and Kevin Rader. We also talk some about the team’s heavy usage of tackle as a tight end and more.

A little late breaking news from head coach Mike Tomlin is also included in this show as he updated the status of two positions, left guard and nose tackle, and how Matt Feiler and Tyson Alualu are the players to get first cracks at being the starters at those spots, respectively, when training camp gets underway.

We close out this Tuesday podcast by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

