The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Conner On Ben, Dupree Deadline, RB Positional Preview, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 118 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all Pittsburgh Steelers running ack James Conner had to say on Monday about quarterback James Conner, him being in the final year of his contract and more.

New Steelers offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski also recently provided some great quotes worth discussing concerning the impact on the virtual offseason on younger player. We dissect all that he had to say that was worthwhile.

The deadline for the Steelers to sign tagged outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a contract extension is now a month away so Alex and I discuss what’s likely to transpire with him from an odds perspective.

As Steelers training camp creeps closer, Alex and I continue our position group previews on Tuesday by thoroughly breaking down the running back group. We talk expectations for Conner, Benny Snell Jr. Anthony McFarland Jr., Jaylen Samuels, Kerrith Whyte Jr. and more. We also talk a little about new Steelers fullback Derek Watt and what the expectations for him should be in 2020.

Gil Brandt of NF:.com believes the Steelers backup quarterback situation is currently the ninth biggest roster hole in the entire NFL so Alex and i discuss that declaration.

Alex has started a new series on the sire as I wrap up one so we talk a little bit about each and our findings.

We close out this Tuesday podcast by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-june-16-episode-1295

