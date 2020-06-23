Steelers Had Two Players Test Positive For COVID-19 During Spring

The Pittsburgh Steelers were not immune to the coronavirus these last several months and head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed as much on Tuesday during his Zoom call with the media.

According to several Twitter reports Tuesday morning, Tomlin said two players had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the spring and that those players were not at the team facility recently. While Tomlin obviously did not identify the two players that tested positive for COVID-19, he did say that both are now back to full health – and work.

“We’ve had two positive tests but it’s been guys that are obviously not in our facility, they’ve been through the appropriate protocol and they are back to work and I’m talking about dating all the way back to the spring of this thing,” Tomlin said, according to Will Graves of the Associated Press.

Just last week, the NFLPA advised players not to gather for workouts on their own with teams just over a month away from starting training camps. The Steelers are reportedly scheduled to open their 2020 training camp on July 22 due to them still being scheduled to play in this year’s Hall of Fame game.

If that first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys winds up being canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, the start of Steelers training camp would likely be pushed back to July 28.

“I assume there are going to be preseason games,” Tomlin said on Tuesday.