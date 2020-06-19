Juneteenth 2020: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and Happy Juneteenth to yinz.

Today marks the 18th anniversary of me losing my best friend to colon cancer at age 34 so with that, it’s time for my PSA that reminds all reading to make sure to get a colonoscopy done at the recommended time. They are painless and if any cancer of the colon is detected early enough, it can be effectively treated, and your life be saved. I have had four of them already in my life and it’s a good thing I got my first one done earlier than normal. There are not many good ways to die, but I can assure you that colon cancer is not a way you want to go having seen it happen firsthand.

Not much will be happening NFL-wise the next several weeks and maybe longer if the preseason schedule winds up being cut in half. I’m not sure how many more player interviews we’ll get from the Steelers in the coming weeks but hopefully there will be at least a few. This is usually the deadest part of the offseason as it is so it’s likely to be even deader thanks to the ongoing pandemic. We’ll continue to do our collective bests to keep yinz thoroughly entertained, nonetheless.

Keep in mind that Alex Kozora and I do a weekly Monday night Youtube Livestream at 7:00 p.m. EST

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer throughout this Friday evening and I hope several have some time to participate as I look forward to reading the responses throughout the weekend.

Thank you to all of you who visited the site this past week. Traffic has stayed strong and we appreciate that. Have a super blessed weekend.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – If you could bring one Steelers player back in their prime, and add them to the current team’s roster, who would it be?

2 – The Steelers team MVP for the 2020 season will be?

a) Ben Roethlisberger

b) T.J. Watt

c) Other

3 – Of the MLB, NHL and NBA, which of the three major sports leagues have you missed the most during the coronavirus pandemic?

4 – You can only keep one of outside linebackers Olasunkanmi Adeniyi and Tuzar Skipper. Which one are you choosing and why?

5 – Name a movie that you like that most people you know don’t like. For me its ‘The Royal Tenenbaums.’

Recap of 2020 Mid-June Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: 85% of Steelers Depot respondents say Mark Barron is the most likely of the four listed players to sign a contract with the Steelers. Folks believe he has right combination of affordability and enough juice left in the tank. The only other player to receive votes was Colin Kaepernick. No one wanted to interfere with Donte Moncrief’s chances with the Olympic volleyball team which he was auditioning for while on the Steelers roster and cannot recall the fourth player.

Question 2: A narrow 54% majority favor the NFL shortening the preseason to two games per team this year. The large minority believe this is not enough time for rookies to acclimate to the professional level.

Question 3: 58% believe Diontae Johnson has a better chance of achieving 1000 receiving yards in 2020 while 42% say James Conner’s chances better to gain 1000 rushing yards. Several felt both would achieve their respective marks, but Johnson would reach his marker first.

Question 4: 69% say Cam Heyward will sign a contract extension before the start of the 2020 regular season. Last week 75% answered yes to a similar question. Steelers Depot sometimes uses Likert items to assess the attitudes of Steelers Depot respondents. Normally Likert items have a stem “Will Cameron Heyward sign a contract extension before the start of the 2020 regular season?” and most times a scale:

Scale: Disagree strongly Disagree somewhat Cannot say Agree somewhat Agree strongly

We skipped the scale part of the question to focus on the stem issue. We can also follow a trend over a period. So far, the attitude of Depot respondents is Cam Heyward will sign before the start of the season. Heyward himself stated “I would love for it to get done, but unfortunately it hasn’t happened…I just have to be patient.” Do not be surprised if you see this question again in the coming weeks.

Question 5: Three of the nine Steelers big plays from the 2000’s that Dave Bryan had recapped up to last Friday were our favorites. The 2003 Josh Miller to Chris Hope 81-yard fake punt for a touchdown against the Ravens tied with the 2006 Charlie Batch 87-yard pass to Heath Miller for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins gained top honors. Ben Roethlisberger’s 85-yard touchdown pass to Hines Ward against the New England Patriots was third.