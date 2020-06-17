James Conner on Ben Roethlisberger’s Return: We’re Excited To Have Our Guy Back

Fresh off the release of his new book Fear Is A Choice, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been making the rounds through the media. On Wednesday, he appeared on Barstool’s podcast Pardon My Take and shared his thoughts on his football journey which includes beating cancer and playing for his hometown Steelers. He also touched briefly on the return of Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

On Wednesday’s podcast, Conner was asked about the recent workout he participated in with Roethlisberger and how the returning Steelers’ quarterback looked on the field.

“We linked up and we were throwing, there was a little video that got released of us throwing on the field with JuJu and Switzer. Man, he looks good out there and so we’re definitely excited to have our guy back. You know, just taking the field with him and doing everything I can to make his job easier and getting that run game going.”

Conner and the rest of the offense have every reason to be excited for the return of their franchise quarterback. There is no doubt that the offense struggled mightily without him last season and his return should boost the overall play of the entire offense.

The Steelers’ offense ranked 31st in total passing yards last season and the team managed to throw more interceptions than touchdowns. Conner also spoke about making Roethlisberger’s life easier by getting the run game going, as the run game also struggled mightily last season but there should be belief that both will help improve a running game that ranked 29th in total rushing yards and 30th in yards per carry.

Conner wrapped up talking about Roethlisberger’s importance on the field as the quarterback enters his 17th season and the team’s intention to rally around their quarterback.

“His presence alone, just him getting back out there, year 17 for him so I know he still has those butterflies and he talks about that and that’s what makes us play to our level so I’m excited for his comeback and the whole team is, we’re going to rally around him. It’ll be fun, it’ll be something special.”

Roethlisberger’s return truly has the potential to make the 2020 season a special one for the Steelers. A stout defense combined with the return of a franchise quarterback could make an offense that was anything but fun to watch last season a legitimate powerhouse unit.