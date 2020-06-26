Ex-Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons Makes $500K Donation To Alma Mater

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard from former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Lawrence Timmons. But he’s back in the news for all the right reasons, reportedly making a whopping $500,000 donation to his alma mater, Wilson High School in South Carolina. That news comes via SC Now’s Scott Chancey.

The money will go towards a new on-campus stadium.

“All of these upgraded facilities, around the school and athletic complex, give students a renewed pride in their school,” Timmons said in prepared statements. “I’m glad to play a part in that.”

As you’d suspect, those involved with the school were thrilled to hear about the generous contribution.

“(Timmons) has been a very important supporter of Wilson since I’ve been here,” head football coach Derek Howard said. “He’s paid for hundreds of kids to participate in free camps that we’ve hosted. He’s always checked on the boys to see what their progress has been, and I just think this type of commitment just shows how important Wilson and the Wilson community is to him.”

Timmons was a four star recruit out of Wilson High School, committing to Florida State and having a stellar career with the Seminoles.

Mike Tomlin’s first ever draft pick in 2007, Timmons wore black and gold for ten seasons. He quickly became a fixture on the Steelers’ defense, finishing his Pittsburgh career with 983 tackles, 35.5 sacks, and 12 interceptions across 126 starts. He spent his final year in football, 2017, with the Miami Dolphins, starting 14 games and registering 84 tackles to put him over 1000 for his career.

The COVID pandemic has made life difficult on every facet of community, schools included. They’ve had to wade through the end of this past school year, switching to online classes, while preparing for what to do this fall. Those challenges certainly haven’t faded away but community support from Timmons helps ease that burden and provide hope and good news for the area.

“Lawrence Timmons is a wonderful example for all of our alumni,” said Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “He has moved away and gone on to bigger things, but he remains connected to Wilson H.S. and gives back to that community in many different ways.”