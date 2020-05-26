Watch: What Went Wrong In 2019 For JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Decided to change things up a bit and try my luck at a video piece instead of the usual written format. For this video, I will be focusing on JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s 2019 campaign and where it all went wrong. The 2019 season was supposed to be the year that the young Steelers’ receiver would have a chance to prove himself and move out of Antonio Brown‘s shadow.

For an abundance of reasons, that did not happen. Smith-Schuster was plagued with injuries, drops and just poor quarterback play. While some will blame the quarterback play and others will point the finger at Smith-Schuster, I decided to get to the bottom of it.

I went back and looked at every incomplete pass or interception that was intended for Smith-Schuster to come up with a final culprit for his poor 2019 season. You can see my findings in the short video below.

Let me know what you think of my first video piece. As you can see while Smith-Schuster did have a rough stretch towards the end of the 2019 season as he did suffer from more than a few drops, his numbers were also hindered by poor QB play. Hopefully with Ben Roethlisberger back in the mix, some of those inaccurate throws will become catchable balls in 2020.

If you are having issues watching the video, please disable your adblocker and give the page a moment to load the player in.