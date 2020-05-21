Watch: Stephon Tuitt’s Return A Massive Boost To Steelers’ Defense

Another tape breakdown for you this Thursday. There’s been plenty said, rightfully so, over Ben Roethlisberger’s return. Less so for Stephon Tuitt who, for my money, was playing at a MVP type level before tearing his pec pretty early into last year.

This video is a good reminder of how dominant he was in 2019 and how important he’ll be to the 2020 defense, especially with the loss of Javon Hargrave. As always, thanks for watching and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

