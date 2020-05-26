Watch: Joe Haden’s Excellent 2019 Season

Last week, we profiled Steven Nelson’s successful 2019 season. Today, we take a look at the man who lined up opposite of him – Joe Haden. Haden had just as good of a year and tied for the team lead with five interceptions.

Our Owen Straley breaks down Haden’s season along with the different coverages and looks the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense used. Hope you enjoy the video and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

