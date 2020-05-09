Tomlin Names McCullers And Alualu As NT Candidates, Not Opposed To Adding Depth

For the first time this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision-makers were asked about their starting nose tackle. In a conference call, after the team’s virtual offseason, Mike Tomlin was asked to evaluate the position after losing Javon Hargrave to the Eagles.

Tomlin cited two names as candidates to replace Hargrave in the middle – Daniel McCullers and Tyson Alualu. But he also made it clear they’re willing to add outside help. Via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Tomlin says he's comfortable with the guys they have at nose tackle, but also not opposed to adding to the position if they find guys who fit Javon Hargrave's old role. Mentions guys like Dan McCullers and Tyson Alualu as potential candidates. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 9, 2020

McCullers was always going to be a candidate knowing he’s the only player on the roster who’s played nose tackle before. But it’s always been at a backup level, both in play and in pecking order, and there’s no reason to think his productivity will change at this point in his career. Alualu has been the most logical fit of the defensive ends. Kevin Colbert ruled out Chris Wormley after acquiring him while Isaiah Buggs lacks the sturdy run defense to consistently play one tech. Pittsburgh also drafted a nose tackle in 7th rounder Carlos Davis, though his path to the 53 will be difficult.

As Tomlin hinted, there’s a chance the team looks outside the organization later in the year. That probably won’t happen until during or after training camp, letting the front office evaluate the position and make decisions from there. Colbert hasn’t been afraid to make a summer deal.

The free agency market is thin at nose tackle. Names like Damon Harrison make some level of sense but his age and cost make him an unlikely fit. Trading for a lower level player already on a roster come August is the most sensible direction the team could go. Or they may stand pat with their current group, knowing the Steelers play less “base” defense than they did 10-15 years ago.