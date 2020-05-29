The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Top Athletes, Diontae, Minkah Comments, NFL Rules, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 113 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the important things that Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Diontae Johnson both had to say during their separate media sessions this past week.

Some NFL rule and bylaw changes were passed on Thursday by the team owners so Alex and I go through all of the pertinent information related to those. We talk about a few comments made on the topic by Steelers team president Art Rooney II as well.

We close out this Friday podcast by answering numerous emails we’ve received from listeners.

