The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Harrison Allegations, Tomlin Comments, Conner’s Future, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 109 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about a few of the recent comments made by former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison and how the team handled his 2010 fines for illegal hits. We go over his comments about him receiving an envelope from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and how team president Art Rooney II and Bill Parise, Harrison’s agent, have both denied that any money was exchanged.

Tomlin was a guest on a Steelers Nation Unite fan conference call on Thursday so Alex and I recap the long list of topics he commented on during the question and answer session.

Alex and I dig deeper into Tomlin’s comments about liking to have a feature running back and what that all means for James Conner in 2020. We discuss what we think the running back workload split might and should be in 2020 and how many touches Conner might ultimately get. We also dive into talking about Conner’s future past the 2020 season and the same goes for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

How does new Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. differ from new Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins? We discuss that topic some.

Alex and I recap all that I learned about new Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool now that my game-by-game contextualization of him is completed.

New Steele tight end Eric Ebron put himself back in the news on Thursday so we recap his latest health update and what all general manager Kevin Colbert said about the player this past week.

We close out this Friday podcast by answering numerous emails we’ve received from listeners since the draft took place.

