Season 10, Episode 107 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 season that was released Thursday night. we go over the Steelers schedule game-by-game in this show and talk about things to like and hate about it.

How much more will the coronavirus pandemic alter the 2020 NFL season? Alex and I discuss that topic some and how the loss of the offseason program is ,likely to impact the Steelers younger players.

A few contract details for the team’s undrafted free agents are now surfacing so Alex and I go over the signing bonuses of five players. Alex recently profiled two of the team’s 2020 undrafted free agents so we discuss those reports he submitted.

The 2020 draft class members now have their initial jersey numbers so we discuss that development.

Former NFL running back Reggie Bush recent,y heaped praise on Steelers rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr., the teams first of two fourth-round draft picks this year. We discuss if Bush was a little too hyperbolic in his comments on McFarland in addition to talking about a good over/under touch numbers for the young running back for his 2020 rookie season.

Should Alex add “The Warriors” to the long list of older movies he should watch this offseason? We discuss.

We close out this Friday podcast by answering numerous emails we’ve received from listeners since the draft took place.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2020 Schedule, Two UDFAs, McFarland Hyperbole, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-may-8-episode-1284

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 107 of Season 10 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n