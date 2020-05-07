Steelers 2020 Schedule Includes Four Primetime Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 regular season schedule has now been released at shows that the team has four primetime games this year.

The Steelers will open their 2020 regular season on the road against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. This will mark the sixth consecutive season that the Steelers have opened their regular season on the road. Their last Week 1 home game was in 2014 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers first home game of 2020 is in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Four of the Steelers first six games are at home and it includes their first of two meetings against the Browns in Week 6.

One of the Steelers four primetime games in 2020 is against the Baltimore Ravens and on Thanksgiving night. Their other late season primetime games are against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in Weeks 14 and 15 and both are on the road. The Bills game is a Sunday night game while the game against the Bengals is on Monday night.

The Steelers bye in 2020 is in Week 8 and the team closes out their regular season on the road against the Browns.

The Steelers other four preseason games of 2020 are now also known. The team will open their 2020 preseason against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH. Their next two games are at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Their final two preseason games of 2020 are on the road against the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.