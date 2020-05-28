Listen: Steelers’ Interview With Stan Savran

Happy to be back on Stan Savran’s show yesterday afternoon. If you missed the interview live, you can listen to the archive of it below.

We discuss Benny Snell and Diontae Johnson, second-year players and what their expectations should be for 2020. We also talk about any potential free agents the team could sign and why it’s much more likely the team improves its roster through trade than a signing.

The interview kicks off the hour of the show so no need to skip ahead to find it. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for listening.