2020 UDFA Player Profiles: Miami (FL) CB Trajan Bandy

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, we’re wrapping things up by offering player profiles on all the UDFAs signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The franchise’s history is strong with diamonds in the rough though in recent years. Hopefully the can find some who may have been overlooked in this year’s group.

#2 Trajan Bandy/CB Miami (FL) – 5’7/6 180

The Good

– Aggressive, high-energy corner who plays bigger than his listed size

– Physical who attacks downhill and sacrifices his body to attack the run, able to cut down runners twice his size and plays with an all-around, fearless attitude

– Works hard to stay in-phase and recovers well when receivers break press, good eyes and plays to hip

– Quick read/react and close on the football in zone coverage, good processor when working in off coverage

– Good hands and can find ball vertically with good timing and leaping ability

– Versatile, experience playing left/right corner and kicked to slot in subpackages

– Experience blitzing, good timing and burst to attack the QB

– Young player who still has plenty of room to grow

– Tested well at Combine

The Bad

– Obvious lack of size and bulk and length (29 7/8 inch arms) which hurts his ability to press

– Good, not great athlete, who shows a little more hip stiffness than expected and will struggle with the fastest wide receivers

– Needs to show better technique flipping hips out of press alignment, gets too tall and on his heels and slow to change directions

– Though aggressive and shows “want to” as a tackler, technique leaves a lot to be desired; aiming point and eyes are too low in an attempt to compensate for his frame and he doesn’t wrap up enough, feast/famine results

– Not as competitive at the catch point as you’d like, will allow too much space at break point and gets boxed out by bigger receivers

– Down 2019 season compared to others

Bio

– Two-year starer, 29 total for the Hurricanes, left school as a true junior

– Career: 90 tackles (9 TFL), 3 sacks, 4 INTs, 1 FF

– 2019: 29 tackles (3 TFL) 0 INTs

– Four-star recruit out of HS, also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson among others

Tape Breakdown

Bandy is definitely going to make a couple headlines this training camp. At least once the pads come on. He embodies Mike Tomlin’s “better to say woah than sic ’em” mantra, an uber-aggressive corner cut from a similar cloth as Mike Hilton or if you want to go old school, Antoine Winfield Sr.

This dude will hit you. And as Dave Bryan has mention, he’ll let you know about it too. Couple put together a highlight reel on his body blows. Here’s two examples.

Bandy loves to mix it up in press coverage but makes as many plays as a zone processor. His first highlight reel play came in a blowout win over #3 Notre Dame in 2017, undercutting this slant route for a 65 yard TD.

Though he only has four interceptions, he has good hands and can make tough plays. Love this rep. Receivers wins inside against Bandy’s press but he recovers, gets back in-phase, high points the throw and wrestles it away on the way down for another INT.

But Bandy’s size is an issue as a tackler. Not because he shrinks against contact, he loves sticking his face in the fan as much as anyone, but he aims too low, trying to cut down bigger ballcarriers. Leads to him missing a lot and being a feast/famine tackler.

Bandy played on the outside and in the slot in college but profiles best as a slot corner in the NFL. For Pittsburgh, there’s a #6 cornerback spot open for the taking and if he cleans up his tackling angle and technique, could be in the mix in 2021 knowing one of Mike Hilton/Cam Sutton will be playing elsewhere. Name to keep an eye on.