2020 Offseason Questions: Would Proposals To Encourage Minority Hiring Actually Achieve Its Goal?

Question: Would the reported proposals to encourage more minorities hires actually result in more minorities being hired?

I didn’t even read the article that I wrote in which I detailed the report about the NFL giving consideration to the idea of providing draft compensation for team to either hire or retain more minorities in head coaching or general manager roles. I’m sure I know the gist of what was said.

The question of this day is not to debate the merits of the idea itself and whether or not it’s fair and this and that. The only question I’m asking here is—will the proposals, if approved, result in more minorities becoming head coaches and general managers?

Already significant names have voiced concern over the idea, including one of the few minority head coaches currently active, Anthony Lynn. I’m skeptical as to whether or not it will actually pass. But I am interested in whether or not it would achieve the desired end.

More interesting to me is not the slight bump in draft position for teams who hire minority head coaches and general managers, but the idea of preventing teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator jobs. The vast majority of head coaches came directly from coordinating roles, but there are few minorities in those roles, especially on offense.

If the league is effective in providing more opportunities for minority position coaches to advance to coordinator roles, will that result, in time, in more of them getting head coaching opportunities? And how could something similar work for executive positions?