The Winner Of The 2020 Steelers Mock Draft Contest Is …

I have now finally managed to score all of the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft contest submissions that I received this year and according to the results that I have, James Wohler won with 35 points and he beat out Matt Palmer via the tiebreaker.

As of right now, James is the unofficial winner of the contest. In order to make sure that I did not make any mistakes, all of you have until 9 AM EST Saturday to protest that you had a higher score than both James and Matt did. If no errors are found, then both James and Matt will be paid their winnings. The two winners need to contact me soon at admin {{at}} steelersdepot {{dot}} com to claim your winnings.

I hope you all enjoyed the contest once again this year and I am always open to making it better if you have any ideas. If you feel your submission needs to be double-checked, email me and tell me your submission name and what you think your score should be.

Interesting enough, only one person failed to have at least one of the players drafted this year in their list of 50 players. Additionally, only a few entries had either running back Anthony McFarland Jr. or safety Antoine Brooks Jr. in their list of 50 players and nobody had defensive tackle Carlos Davis listed. Last year the winning score was 60, by the way.

Below are the winning submissions:

1st place: James Wohler SCORE: 35

Chase Claypool 2

Alex Highsmith 3

Kevin Dotson 6

Tiebreaker Question 203

2nd place: Matt Palmer SCORE 35

Alex Highsmith 3

Chase Claypool 3

Kevin Dotson 4

Tiebreaker Question 185