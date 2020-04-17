The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Signings, Big Ben, Pittman Deep Dive, No. 49 Candidates, Listener Questions & More

Season 10, Episode 97 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the four players signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. We talk a little about what we already know about these four players, three of which recently played in the XFL.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was interviewed on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday so Alex and I go over everything that he had to say of importance and that includes an update on his rehab.

I recently conducted a much deeper tape dive on USC wide receiver Micheal Pittman Jr. so Alex and I go over my findings. Pittman is obviously in play for the Steelers at No. 49 overall as are numerous other players. Alex and I go over each of the players that Gil Brandt has rankled 41st to 59th overall and if we think each have a good shot at being the Steelers second-round selection this year. We make sure to discuss as few players we havens talked much about so far throughout the pre-draft process.

Could the Steelers trade down and out of the second-round next Friday? Alex tells us why he thinks there’s a slight chance that could happen and why. Alex also goes over what the Steelers look for in the draft when it comes to the linebacker position.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network conducted his final pre-draft media conference call on Thursday so Alex and I discuss his thoughts on a few players that might interest the Steelers.

Alex and I finally close out this long Friday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

