Season 10, Episode 102 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Sunday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the four players selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday in the 2020 NFL Draft, Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr., Louisiana-Lafayette guard Kevin Dotson, Maryland safety Antoine Brooks Jr. and Nebraska defensive tackle Corey Davis.

Alex and I go over what we each know about the four newest Steelers and mainly focus on their positive traits. Then move on to discuss the ten rookie undrafted free agents signed by the Steelers. We close out this nearly hour-long Sunday podcast episode by giving our initial overarching thoughts on the Steelers 2020 draft class as we prepare to dive even deeper into the tape of each new player.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Day-Three 2020 Draft Selections, UDFAs, Early Class Thoughts & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-apr-26-episode-1279

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 102 of Season 10 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n