The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2020 Draft Recap With Dave-Te’ Thomas, T.J. Watt Fifth-Year Option & More

Season 10, Episode 104 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Thursday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers picking up the fifth-year option on outside linebacker T.J. Watt and what that expected transaction now means moving forward.

As promised, we have caught back up with Dave-Te’ Thomas of The Scouts Honor Podcast and we spend roughly 45 minutes getting his thoughts on the Steelers six selections that they made in the 2020 NFL Draft this past weekend. Dave Te’ also weighs in on a few of the Steelers undrafted free agents that they signed.

Did the Steelers have the best draft of the teams in the AFC North? Dave-Te’ gives his thoughts on that topic and lets us know how he thinks all four AFC North teams fared in this year’s draft.

We also look ahead to the Steelers 2020 season with Dave-Te’ in addition to asking him an interesting question about wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his future in Pittsburgh past the upcoming season.

