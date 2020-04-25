NFL Draft

Steelers Select Charlotte OLB Alex Highsmith In The Third-Round Of The 2020 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Charlotte outside linebacker Alex Highsmith with the 38th pick of the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the 102nd pick overall in this year’s draft.

Highsmith, a small school prospect that wound up at the East-West Shrine Game and held his own, measured in at this year’s scouting combine at 6031, 248-pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms. He’s a twitched-up athlete with some good bend and has an array of pass rush moves in his arsenal such as a cross chop and spin. Highsmith was a team captain at Charlotte and led Conference USA in 2019 in tackles for loss (21.5) and sacks (14). He played and contributed on special teams as a freshman and sophomore so he should be able to handle that phase of the game as an NFL rookie.

2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Charlotte EDGE Alex Highsmith

