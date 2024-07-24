Russell Wilson Bleeding Black And Gold: ‘I Don’t Think, I Know He’s Excited To Be A Steeler, Alex Highsmith Says

In Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers took advantage of a rare opportunity to land a potential franchise quarterback for cheap. A former perennial Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion, he brings credibility to the position. Since arriving, he has made his impact felt, including on defenders like Alex Highsmith.

The Steelers have spent the past three years transitioning following 18 seasons with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. Losing a future Hall of Famer is a challenge, and their first attempt—drafting Kenny Pickett—failed. Now they are hoping that Wilson has a little something left in the tank.

At the very least, he has managed to make a strong impression. On the Green Light podcast with Chris Long, Highsmith talked about how Russell Wilson impressed right away. He is one of the elder statesmen in the league, so many of his teammates grew up watching him. That is instant credibility, but he is also fully invested in his current chapter.

“A lot of the guys love him. I’m just excited to see what he brings for us this year”, Highsmith said of Wilson. “I don’t think, I know he’s excited to be a Steeler and play for this team and for this organization. I think a lot of guys are rallying around him, and I just think he’s gonna be great for us and provide a lot of spark for our offense as well”.

After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Suffice it to say things did not go well, and the Broncos are paying him to not be on their roster. (It’s actually not nearly that simple, and you can read a little more about it here). In the end, the Steelers signed him on a Veteran Salary Benefit contract, Denver paying him the rest.

“I think he’s really motivated right now”, Highsmith insisted about Wilson, who is trying to resurrect his career. “I think he’s feeling as good as he has in his whole career right now”. Remember, Wilson is one of those guys who has said he wants to play into his 40s. He is 35 now, so we’re talking about another five or more years.

If Wilson can’t make a go of it with the Steelers, then he’s certainly not going to play into his 40s. And it could have a lasting impact on his legacy, leaving him on the borderline for the Hall of Fame. He has every motivation to be hungry for this to work.

But I bet he wishes he had more wide receivers. Outside of George Pickens, the Steelers don’t have anybody who would impress a defensive coordinator. They could pursue one of Wilson’s former receivers, like Courtland Sutton, but the clock is ticking on that.