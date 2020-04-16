Roethlisberger On Steelers Possibly Drafting Another QB: ‘That’s Their Prerogative’

Throughout the 2020 pre-draft process we’ve seen several major media outlets mock a quarterback to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has been the most popular choice for the Steelers by several major media draft analysts and that includes Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN. In his latest mock draft released earlier this week, Kiper has the Steelers selecting Hurts in the second-round with their 49th overall pick. On the heels of that, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked Thursday morning on SiriusXM NFL Radio by former teammate Bruce Gradkowski how he feels about the possibility of the organization drafting another quarterback this year.

“Well, they have to do what they have to do,” Roethlisberger said. “You know, we’ve got some quarterbacks on the roster, but if they feel like there’s a better one out there, then they got to go get him. And that’s their prerogative. That’s why they are the owners, the GMs and the coaches and we just play. So, it’s not going to change my mindset, my mentality, my motivation. I’m trying to come off an injury, so I’m going to give everything I have. If they go draft a quarterback with our first pick in the second, it’s not like it’s going to make me go out there and try and be any better, because I’m already trying to do that in anyway, you know?”

That’s the best possible answer that Roethlisberger could have given. Besides, he knows his job is safe throughout the remainder of his current contract, which runs through the 2021 season. Barring a complete drop off in performance or his surgically repaired elbow taking a turn for the worse, Roethlisberger will continue to be the Steelers quarterback as long as he wants to be.

While Roethlisberger said recently that he thinks the Steelers will address the offense early in the 2020 NFL Draft, he said on Thursday that he doesn’t pay any attention to all of the speculation and mock drafts out there that have certain players winding up in Pittsburgh by the end of next weekend

“No, I don’t even look at it,” Roethlisberger said. “I don’t worry about it, care about it. Probably sounds like a bad way to say it, but, you know, everybody that played in college is great, right? It doesn’t mean they’re going to be a great NFL player. There’s been some great, great college football players that haven’t done anything in the NFL. There’s been some good or average college players that have been great in the NFL. So, to me, until you come to this team and you show me that you could do something on Sundays, it’s hard for me to get really excited, because we’ve got guys on this team already that have shown what they can do on Sundays, you know?”

Thursday was probably the last time we hear Roethlisberger talk to the media prior to the 2020 NFL Draft taking place. Personally, I don’t think he’ll be asked to give his thoughts on the Steelers drafting another quarterback after next weekend takes place because I still don’t believe that will happen. We’ll see. He might, however, be asked to comment on a few new offensive players selected by the Steelers during the draft and especially if there’s a new wide receiver to throw to or a running back to hand off to.