Derek Watt To Wear #44 For Steelers

Get those jersey orders ready. Derek Watt took to Twitter to announce he’ll be wearing #44 this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watt had worn #34 at Wisconsin and as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. That number is occupied in Pittsburgh by SS Terrell Edmunds.

#44 had previously been worn by LB Tyler Matakevich before signing with the Buffalo Bills during free agency. Watt will occupy a similar role as a core special teamer while replacing Roosevelt Nix at fullback. Watt recorded 16 special teams tackles in 2019.

The Watt’s are the second pair of brothers currently on the roster. They join Terrell and Trey Edmunds. Both families have another brother playing elsewhere in the NFL. JJ Watt is with the Houston Texans while Tremaine Edmunds was drafted by the Buffalo Bills two years ago.