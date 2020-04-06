Bryan: 2020 Steelers Mock Draft: Version 3.0 – Post-Free Agency

With the bulk of the 2020 free agency signing period now behind us, it’s time for me to release my third Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft of the offseason. So, here it is below for you in all its glory.

In this mock draft version, I wanted to focus on selecting players that were not included in my first two offerings this offseason. As usual, I did not use a simulator because I just don’t like them. As usual, I ask that you focus on the individual players I selected for the Steelers while critiquing this mock draft instead of the rounds they were taken in. Tell me what you like and dislike about each of the players I have mocked to the Steelers and which players you would have selected instead.

With all the disclaimers that I’m sure you failed to read out of the way, here is my third mock draft of 2020. Remember, this mock is what I think the Steelers might do.

Bryan: 2020 Steelers Mock Draft: Version 1.0 – Pre-Scouting Combine

Bryan: 2020 Steelers Mock Draft: Version 2.0 – Post-Scouting Combine

2nd Round – WR Jalen Reagor – TCU – 5105/206/31⅜/9½ – One of these top wide receivers might just drop into the Steelers lap in the second round. Will it be Justin Jefferson, Denzel Mims or Reagor? It’s hard to say for sure but any one of those three would certainly fit the bill for the Steelers. Reagor is my choice to drop. He has NFL bloodline and a nice college resume that includes 148 receptions for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns. He lined up a lot on the right outside at TCU but also averaged around 15% of all snaps the last two seasons in the slot. He can return punts and kickoffs so that’s an extra bonus. At still 21 and with a pSPARQ score of nearly 133, Reagor would be hard to pass up at 49 overall in this deep wide receiver class. It’s almost certain the Steelers will draft another wide receiver this year by the end of the fourth round. It’s what they do.

BIO: https://gofrogs.com/sports/football/roster/jalen-reagor/5766

3rd Round – OLB Darrell Taylor – Tennessee – 6035/267/33/9¾ – Regardless of whatever happens with outside linebacker Bud Dupree and his contract situation this summer, the Steelers still could stand to add another edge-rusher in this year’s draft. He exits college having registered nearly 20 sacks. Even so, he’s far from a finished product when it comes to his pass rush game as he needs to learn to develop counters. He made progress as an edge defender in each of his three seasons and even had 13 run stops last season. He is 23 already, however, so athletically he’s probably peeked. He has some long arms.

BIO: https://utsports.com/sports/football/roster/darrell-taylor/10248

4th Round – S Brandon Jones – Texas – 5111/198/30⅛/8¾ – A versatile safety with hearts and smarts? Yes, please. Jones lined up all over the place in the Texas secondary. He was a team captain and that checks yet another Steelers box for him. Most of his snaps last season came in the slot with free safety snaps coming in second. He’s a better player closer to the line of scrimmage, however. The Steelers need versatile depth at the safety position and Jones would certainly fit the bill for that.

BIO: https://texassports.com/sports/football/roster/brandon-jones/9176

4th Round – OBLB/S/DB Khaleke Hudson – Michigan – 5110/224/29⅜/10 – It sure seems like the Steelers might be in the market for a hybrid safety/inside linebacker/dimebacker in this year’s draft. If that’s the case, Hudson, a McKeesport product, might just fit the bill with their second of two selections in the fourth-round. Hudson’s rookie season would be spent learning the defenses and playing on special teams. The Steelers already know quite a bit about Hudson after several visits to the Michigan pro days the last few years.

BIO: https://mgoblue.com/sports/football/roster/khaleke-hudson/19031

6th Round – NT/DT Bravvion Roy – Baylor – 6011/332/30⅛/9 – Who? Roy was a combine snub this year and that had quite a few people scratching their heads. His tape shows a true nose tackle-type that anchor against the run and make plays. He was credited with 66 total run stops during his college career at Baylor. Additionally, Roy made a huge impact as a pass rusher in 2019 having registered 6 sacks and 30 total hurries, according to PFF. At the East-West Shrine game this year, Roy was reportedly unblockable throughout the week of practices. The Steelers need another young defensive tackle to develop with Javon Hargrave now gone and Roy would fit the bill.

BIO: https://baylorbears.com/sports/football/roster/bravvion-roy/9338

7th Round – Jon Runyan Jr. – Michigan – 6042/306/33¼/9⅛ – Runyan mostly played tackle at Michigan and now projects to be a guard at the NFL level. He played a little bit of guard at Michigan so there’s that. While he has NFL bloodline and a great character, Runyan will be a tough conversion just the same. Regardless, the Steelers like offensive linemen with position flexibility and Runyan has that in spades. The biggest question is, can the Steelers turn him into a starter, or at the very least, an interior swingman? The Steelers seemingly have their bases covered at backup center and guard for 2020 with the addition of Stefen Wisniewski in free agency so perhaps they might think on waiting to spend an early-round pick on an interior offensive lineman in 2021.

BIO: https://mgoblue.com/sports/football/roster/jon-runyan/19070