Bengals Release Veteran QB Andy Dalton On Thursday

After drafting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first-overall in the 2020 NFL Draft last Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals have finally moved on from veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. The Bengals released Dalton on Thursday.

Dalton, who was drafted in the second-round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Bengals out of TCU, compiled a 70-61-2 record as a starter as a member of the Bengals. He was 0-4 in the playoffs with Cincinnati.

Dalton was also 3-13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a member of the Bengals with his last win against them coming in Week 8 of the 2015 season at Heinz Field. In those 16 games against the Steelers, Dalton completed just 58.4 percent of his total pass attempts for 3,331 yards with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was sacked 37 times by the Steelers defense as a member of the Bengals and exits Cincinnati with a 77.0 career passer rating against Pittsburgh.

Prior to being released by the Bengals on Thursday, Dalton was scheduled to earn a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 along with a $200,000 workout bonus. Following the Thursday release of Dalton, the Bengals are left with quarterbacks Burrow, Jake Dolegala and Ryan Finley, who made three starts last season for the team.

Where will Dalton land? Speculation is heavy that he’ll sign with either the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars in the next week or so. The Steelers will play the Jaguars in Jacksonville during the 2020 regular season.