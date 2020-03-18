The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Tuesday News, Watt Addition, What’s Next, Salary Cap Status, & More

Season 10, Episode 88 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this special Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping all of the transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers on a very busy Tuesday for the team.

Alex and I kick things off by talking about the Steelers surprisingly coming to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt on Tuesday. We go over Watt’s contract, what he brings to the Steelers and more. We also discus what the signing of Watt may or may not mean for current Steelers fullback and special teams ace Roosevelt Nix.

The Steelers are losing unrestricted free agent guard B.J. Finney to the Seattle Seahawks so Alex and I recap what his new deal shows and what it means now for the offensive line. We go over what we expect the Steelers to do now that guard Ramon Foster and Finney are longer on the roster.

The Steelers re-signed a few of their own players on Tuesday and restricted tendered a few others. Alex and I recap those several transactions and also discuss the team placing inside linebacker Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Retired list on Tuesday.

We close the show by speculating what will be next for the Steelers to close out this week and do our best to provide a real-time look at the Steelers salary cap situation entering Wednesday.

