The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Signing Ebron, Wormley Trade, What’s Next, Reader Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 90 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year contract on Friday and also acquiring defensive lineman Chris Wormley via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

As you would expect, Alex and I have quite a bit to go over regarding the Steelers two newest players. We discuss the contract situations of both Ebron and Wormley, the strengths and weaknesses of both, and how both might be used in 2020.

Alex and I discuss the importance of the Steelers adding experienced players so far this season and the impact on the drafting of those several positions this year.

The Steelers have now had six of their own unrestricted free agents sign with new teams since the start of the new league year, so we recap the latest transactions and what it means for the team from a compensatory draft pick value currently.

What does the latest Steelers news mean for tight end Zach Gentry? Alex and I discuss that and go over the recent draft profile of Clemson linebacker/safety Tanner Muse that was posted Tuesday morning.

Alex and I update where the Steelers currently are from a salary cap standpoint, what the team will need cap-wise to sign their rookie class and what we expect from free agency moving forward into the next several weeks.

Alex and I finally close out this Tuesday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

