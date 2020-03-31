The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers RB Need, Dupree Contract, WR Specs, Pittman Jr., Reader Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 92 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show that was recorded late Monday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers making the signings of tight end Eric Ebron and three former XFL players official to start the week. We go over which of the three XFL players likely has the best chance at making the 2020 roster.

Several media members are now stating that expectations are high that the Steelers will draft a running back this year. The most recent report of this mere speculation results in Alex and I once again discussing the need for a running back in this year’s draft.

Will the Steelers ultimately get franchise tagged outside linebacker Bud Dupree signed to a long-term contract by the July 15 deadline? Alex and I discuss the recent contract example for Dupree that I recently posted and review the chances of the outside linebacker signing one like it by the time training camp gets underway.

Alex recently posted his updated study on what the Steelers look for in wide receivers in the draft and we go over his findings. We talk extensively about one of the two player that made the final cut on his list, USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and go over a few little-known facts about his 2019 play.

We go over a few recent moves made by the Baltimore Ravens late in the show as well.

Alex and I finally close out this Tuesday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

