The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Pro Day Visit, Coronavirus Impact, NT Wish List, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 86 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the impact the coronavirus has had on the sports world and specifically how it is affecting the NFL’s pre-draft process.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a nice representation at the Clemson pro day on Thursday so we discuss general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin both being there and their reported dinner that they had with at least one Clemson player, safety/linebacker Tanner Muse. We talk briefly about Muse as a prospect. The Steelers seemingly have interest in a few Boise State products as well so Alex and I discuss them.

Alex released his Steelers free agent wish list for the nose tackle position on Friday so we go over those few players. We also discuss the recent contextualizations that I did this week on Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Will the Steelers really keep linebacker Mark Barron on the roster in the coming weeks like Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently predicted? We discuss that possibility along with a few other possible upcoming new league year decisions.

Alex and I finally close out this Friday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

