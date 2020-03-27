The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Mock Draft, Ebron Contract, XFL Signings, Prospects, Reader Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 91 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers recent signing of several former XFL players. we give a quick overview of the four players added as of Friday morning and why it might take some time before their signings become official.

The contract numbers for new Steelers tight end Eric Ebron are now in and so Alex and I review them and what they mean. We also go over a recent contextualization of Ebron’s 2019 pass targets in this show and discuss reasonable stat projections for him in 2020.

Where are the Steelers currently at salary cap-wise and what’s next for them in free agency and time leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft? Alex and I discuss all of those topics and review a few recent things that Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in an interview.

Alex released his latest Steelers mock draft a few days ago so we review all six of his selections. We also discuss a few other draft prospects not included in Alex’s mock draft. We review who are ‘draft crushes” are to date as well.

Alex and I finally close out this Friday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

