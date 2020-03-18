Steelers To Tender Mike Hilton, Matt Feiler At 2nd Round Level

Mike Hilton will receive a 2nd round tender, all but ensuring he’ll remain a Pittsburgh Steeler come 2020. That report comes from Drew Rosenhaus via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. OT Matt Feiler will receive the same, according to Mike Garafolo.

Hilton receiving the 2nd round tender was always expected. As an undrafted free agent, giving him the low/original tender would leave him vulnerable to other teams submitting offers with the Steelers getting no compensation in return. It’s highly unlikely any team will offer now, knowing they’re subject to forfeiting a 2nd rounder should they sign him.

The second rounder tender will cost the Steelers $3.259 million this year.

Hilton has emerged as one of the league’s better nickel corners and one of its best run stoppers. Playing in all 16 games in 2019, he registered 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. Over the last three years, he has 22 tackles for loss, one of the best numbers by any DB in football.

He will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason along with Cam Sutton, who will be in the final year of his rookie deal.

Feiler started all 16 games in 2019. 15 of those came at right tackle with the other at left guard, a surprising decision made prior to the Rams’ game. With Ramon Foster retiring and BJ Finney off to Seattle, there’s a good chance Feiler opens as the team’s 2020 left guard. If so, Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner would battle for the right tackle gig.