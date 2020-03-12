NFL Draft

Steelers Colbert, Tomlin Both In Attendance At 2020 Clemson Pro Day

Clemson is holding their annual pro day on Thursday and as expected, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert are both present for it, along with a few other staff members.

Tomlin and Colbert will get to see several highly ranked Clemson draft prospects on Thursday. That long list of players includes linebacker Isaiah Simmons, cornerback A.J. Terrell, wide receiver Tee Higgins, safety K’Von Wallace, safety Tanner Muse, guard John Simpson, guard Gage Cervenka and tackle Tremayne Anchrum.

Tomlin and Colbert usually attend around 1 dozen pro days together during the pre-draft process with most of their stops being at power five conference schools where there are multiple draft worthy players.

Thursday marks the first pro day that Tomlin and Colbert have been spotted at this offseason.

The last Clemson player drafted by the Steelers was wide receiver Martavis Bryant in 2014.

2020 Combine Results For Clemson Players

PLAYER COLLEGE POS HGT WGT ARM HAND 40 (O) 10 225 VJ BJ 20S 60S 3C
Higgins, Tee Clemson WR 6035 216 34 1/8 9 1/4 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP
Anchrum, Tremayne Clemson OT 6017 314 33 5/8 9 5/8 5.21 1.85 26 24.5 8’8″ DNP DNP DNP
Simpson, John Clemson OG 6041 321 34 1/8 11 1/4 5.24 1.81 34 30 8’11” 4.87 DNP 8.03
Simmons, Isaiah Clemson LB/SS 6035 238 33 3/8 9 5/8 4.39 1.51 DNP 39 11’0″ DNP DNP DNP
Terrell, A.J. Clemson CB 6011 195 31 1/4 9 4.42 1.49 15 34.5 10’9″ DNP DNP DNP
Muse, Tanner Clemson FS 6020 227 31 1/2 9 4.41 1.51 20 34.5 10’4″ DNP DNP DNP
Wallace, K’Von Clemson SS 5110 206 31 9 1/8 4.53 1.55 18 38 11’1″ DNP DNP 6.76
