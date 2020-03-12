Steelers Colbert, Tomlin Both In Attendance At 2020 Clemson Pro Day

Clemson is holding their annual pro day on Thursday and as expected, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert are both present for it, along with a few other staff members.

Though the Steelers have adjusted some pro day travel, the organization has a strong presence at Clemson today. Both GM Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin have arrived along with a couple others. pic.twitter.com/6zKu0ZsG7O — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 12, 2020

Tomlin and Colbert will get to see several highly ranked Clemson draft prospects on Thursday. That long list of players includes linebacker Isaiah Simmons, cornerback A.J. Terrell, wide receiver Tee Higgins, safety K’Von Wallace, safety Tanner Muse, guard John Simpson, guard Gage Cervenka and tackle Tremayne Anchrum.

Tomlin and Colbert usually attend around 1 dozen pro days together during the pre-draft process with most of their stops being at power five conference schools where there are multiple draft worthy players.

Thursday marks the first pro day that Tomlin and Colbert have been spotted at this offseason.

The last Clemson player drafted by the Steelers was wide receiver Martavis Bryant in 2014.

2020 Combine Results For Clemson Players