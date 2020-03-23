Steelers Announce $100,000 Donation To United Way

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they’ve made a six-figure donation to The United Way to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic. The team tweeted the news moments ago.

We have made a $100,000 donation to the United Way Emergency Basic Needs Fund to help against the fight of the COVID-19 virus.https://t.co/eAkLugflyx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 23, 2020

Team President Art Rooney II issued a statement via the team website on the news.

“The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania has always played a major role in helping our community,” he told Steelers.com. “During these unprecedented times in our country, we want to make sure those in need have the financial support to rally in our community. We are grateful for the efforts of all the heroes, volunteers and first responders during this crisis, and we hope this donation will assist the United Way in their efforts.”

Teams and players around sports have been lending a helping hand during these difficult times. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced they would be paying arena workers who would’ve otherwise lost pay with the NHL season on hold. For the Pirates, owner Bob Nutting made a $50,000 donation to a local food bank while players paid for the lunches of workers at Allegheny General Hospital.

It’s unknown how the NFL’s future will be affected. Offseason programs have already been cancelled, the draft will be conducted in-studio, not a grand event in Las Vegas, and there’s a real possibility the regular season doesn’t begin as planned. Of course, the #1 priority is to flatten the curve and return to normal living as fast as possible.