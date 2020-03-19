Steelers Also Restructured Maurkice Pouncey’s Contract

Another Pittsburgh Steelers has had his contract restructured and this time it’s center Maurkice Pouncey, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

Steelers keep it rolling with the restructures. This time, it’s C Maurkice Pouncey, per source. Pouncey was due a $5M base salary, $3M roster bonus and $3M pro-rated bonus this year. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 19, 2020

If the Steelers did a maximum allowed restructure of Pouncey’s contract it freed up $3.475 million in 2020 salary cap space.

Pouncey is due a $5 million base salary in 2020 in addition to a $3 million roster bonus. Pryor does not say how much of that was restructured so we’ll have to wait and see what the official details are. Below is what Pouncey’s contract would look like if a maximum restructure of his contract was performed.

The Steelers reportedly previously restructured the contracts of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, kicker Chris Boswell, tight end Vance McDonald, cornerback Joe Haden and cornerback Steven Nelson.