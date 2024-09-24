Depot After Dark: Heyward Foundation Donation, Pouncey At Game, Penguins Lead Towel Twirl

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 23.

HEYWARD FOUNDATION DONATION

Cam Heyward finally received some long-due recognition last year for his great efforts off the field. He was named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year, an incredible honor that Heyward more than deserved. However, he doesn’t just get a trophy for winning. He also gets a large donation to his foundation, The Heyward House.

During this past week’s game, Heyward’s foundation was given a check for $250,000 from Nationwide and the NFL. It’s awesome to see, and it should help improve the lives of so many.

For being named the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, @Nationwide and the @NFL donated $250,000 to Cam Heyward's foundation. Thanks @CamHeyward and @97HeywardHouse for your commitment to our community & for impacting the lives of today’s youth! pic.twitter.com/qfBXyXHmXF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 22, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

POUNCEY AT GAME

From 2010 to 2020, Maurkice Pouncey was the anchor of the Steelers’ offensive line. He was one of their best players, and he continued the tradition of greatness at the center position for the Steelers. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to win a Super Bowl, which is one of Mike Tomlin’s greatest regrets, but that didn’t take away from his greatness.

It seems like Pouncey still has nothing but love for the Steelers though. He made an appearance at their home opener this year, as seen on Mike Tomlin’s Twitter. It’s great to see Pouncey enjoying retirement, and hopefully he can attend more Steelers games in the future. He seemed to be a good luck charm this week.

Awesome to have @MaurkicePouncey in the house today, and always appreciate the support we get from my guy @CharlieBatch16. Two great guys. pic.twitter.com/mQb83UeYKe — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) September 23, 2024

PENGUINS LEAD TOWEL TWIRL

The Steelers had several other notable guests during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins led the twirling of the Terrible Towels before the game started. Both players are some of the best of their generation, helping the Penguins win multiple championships.

Things haven’t been so great for the Penguins lately, but as long as they have Malkin, Letang, and Sidney Crosby, they have a chance to be competitive. They’re all just another part of the great sports culture in Pittsburgh, and it’s great to see them at a Steelers game.