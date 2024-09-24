Depot After Dark: Heyward Foundation Donation, Pouncey At Game, Penguins Lead Towel Twirl

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
HEYWARD FOUNDATION DONATION
Cam Heyward finally received some long-due recognition last year for his great efforts off the field. He was named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year, an incredible honor that Heyward more than deserved. However, he doesn’t just get a trophy for winning. He also gets a large donation to his foundation, The Heyward House.
During this past week’s game, Heyward’s foundation was given a check for $250,000 from Nationwide and the NFL. It’s awesome to see, and it should help improve the lives of so many.
POUNCEY AT GAME
From 2010 to 2020, Maurkice Pouncey was the anchor of the Steelers’ offensive line. He was one of their best players, and he continued the tradition of greatness at the center position for the Steelers. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to win a Super Bowl, which is one of Mike Tomlin’s greatest regrets, but that didn’t take away from his greatness.
It seems like Pouncey still has nothing but love for the Steelers though. He made an appearance at their home opener this year, as seen on Mike Tomlin’s Twitter. It’s great to see Pouncey enjoying retirement, and hopefully he can attend more Steelers games in the future. He seemed to be a good luck charm this week.
PENGUINS LEAD TOWEL TWIRL
The Steelers had several other notable guests during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins led the twirling of the Terrible Towels before the game started. Both players are some of the best of their generation, helping the Penguins win multiple championships.
Things haven’t been so great for the Penguins lately, but as long as they have Malkin, Letang, and Sidney Crosby, they have a chance to be competitive. They’re all just another part of the great sports culture in Pittsburgh, and it’s great to see them at a Steelers game.