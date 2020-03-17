Steelers Also Restructured Contracts of Ben Roethlisberger, Steven Nelson

Tuesday figures to be a busy day for the Pittsburgh Steelers and it begins with news that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and cornerback Steven Nelson have both restructured their contract to free up salary cap space for the 2020 season, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Steelers have restructured the contract of Ben Roethlisberger to create extra cap space. Fifth player to do so along with tight end Vance McDonald, cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steve Nelson and kicker Chris Boswell. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 17, 2020

Roethlisberger’s restructure probably included his $12.5 million roster bonus and all but $1.050 million of his $8.5 million base salary that he’s due being turned into a signing bonus. Such a restructure would result in $9.975 million in 2020 salary cap space being created.

As for Nelson, the Steelers likely do a full restructure on him as well. If so, that move should create $3.67 million in salary cap space. Nelson was due a $3 million roster bonus this year so that full amount and a large portion of his $5.25 million base salary was likely turned into a signing bonus.

These two restructures should total at around 13.645 million. The Steelers also restructured the contracts of tight end Vance McDonald, kicker Chris Boswell and cornerback Joe Haden recently, according to Monday reports.

The Steelers are estimated to be roughly $14.939 million under the cap at this point. Some of that cap space will likely go toward restricted tenders that should be known within the next 24 hours.

Here is what the contract of Ben Roethlisberger looks like after a max restructure. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/8UbnKvdflz — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) March 17, 2020