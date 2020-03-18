Schefter: Sean Davis Signs One-Year Deal With Washington

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Sean Davis is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins, according to this tweet sent out by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s worth up to $5 million.

Former Steelers’ safety Sean Davis will sign with the Redskins on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per @RosenhausSports — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Davis went to school at Maryland and grew up in D.C. so this is a homecoming for him.

That’s something of a “prove it” deal for a player who missed 14 games last year after suffering a torn labrum in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh then traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick, a move that’s clearly paid off. Davis had a quietly competent career until then, the team’s full-time starter in 2017 and 2018.

Drafted in the 2nd round in 2016, Davis was moved around plenty, arguably too much, early on in his career. He bounced between slot corner, strong safety, and free safety throughout his first three season.

In his Steelers’ career, he racked up 247 tackles and five interceptions.