Report: Steelers Signing TE Eric Ebron To Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are staying busy during free agency, reportedly signing TE Eric Ebron to a two-year deal worth $12 million, per multiple reports.
Source: The #Steelers are signing TE Eric Ebron to a 2-year deal worth $12M. Another target for Big Ben.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020
Former Colts TE Eric Ebron is going to the Steelers on a two-year, $12 million deal, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020
Ebron played in 11 games last season before going down with an injury. He caught 31 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll provide much-needed TE help for a Steelers’ team which needs it.
He was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions 10th overall in 2014. He spent four years there before inking a deal with the Colts in 2018. For his career, he’s caught 283 passes for 3195 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’ll be a downfield, middle of the field threat this team sorely needs, though there’s fair questions about his blocking and health. Only twice in his career has he played all 16 games.