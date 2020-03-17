Report: Steelers Restructured Contract Of CB Joe Haden

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers are restructuring quite a few contracts this week to get under the salary cap. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is the latest to restructure his contract to free up 2020 salary cap space, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Steelers restructured the contract of CB Joe Haden, guaranteeing him his salary in order to create cap space, per source. Money management in Pittsburgh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2020

Haden who is under contract through the 2021 season, probably had all of the $3.5 million roster bonus he was do in 2020 and all but $1.05 million of his $3.5 million base salary turned into a signing bonus as part of the restructure. Such a restructure would create $2.975 million in 2020 salary cap space. Yates did not release full details of the restructure, however.

If the #Steelers did the maximum allowed restructure on CB Joe Haden, this should be what his contract now looks like. This full restructure would create $2.975M in 2020 salary cap space. pic.twitter.com/OCdt56F06d — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) March 17, 2020

Haden, who signed a two-year extension with the Steelers just prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, recorded 65 total tackles, five interceptions and 17 defensed passes in the 16 games he played in.

Haden originally signed with the Steelers just ahead of the start of the 2017 regular season after being released by the Cleveland Browns.