Okorafor, Adeniyi Find Creative Ways To Train During Offseason

In something out of a World’s Strongest Man Competition, or perhaps following the James Harrison workout playbook, Chukwuma Okorafor and Ola Adeniyi are staying busy. All while practicing good social distancing.

Both players recently posted workout videos of them pushing vehicles up and down their street. Check it out.

Big quarantine Work 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/jpN1ZBPf9T — Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (@Love_Ola_9) March 24, 2020

Find a way to work🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/wGDQFHehF5 — Chukwuma Okorafor (@Chuks__76) March 25, 2020

This workout routine might have to be their plan for the foreseeable future too. Offseason programs like OTAs and minicamp are very likely to be wiped out or reduced in a significant way, forcing players to come up with their own ideas. Gyms aren’t exactly open right now either. So a tip of the hat to these guys for getting creative.

2020 is a crucial year for Okorafor and Adeniyi. Okorafor will likely be fighting for the right tackle spot with Zach Banner, assuming Matt Feiler gets shifted over to the left guard. Okorafor had one of the most disappointing seasons of any Steeler, making one start and otherwise spending the year on the sidelines. Through two years, he’s made two starts.

Adeniyi has a chance to grab the #3 outside linebacker spot with Anthony Chickillo’s release. He’ll face competition from Tuzar Skipper and the team is probably going to add to the position during the draft. Adeniyi has yet to register his first NFL sack.