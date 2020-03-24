New Contract Details For Steelers S Jordan Dangerfield

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday that they had re-signed safety Jordan Dangerfield to a one-year contract and now we know the details associated with that deal.

As expected, Dangerfield signed a one-year contract for the minimum he can earn based on his credited seasons, which is $825,000, according to former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports. $825,000 is also scheduled to be Dangerfield’s 2020 cap charge.

The Steelers chose not to restricted tender Dangerfield prior to the start of the 2020 NFL league and that resulted him officially becoming a free agent last Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST. He quickly decided to re-sign with the Steelers for the minimum on Friday.

Dangerfield, who originally signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Towson, has since played in 46 total regular season games for the Steelers with most of his playing time coming on special teams. Dangerfield has starred three games for the Steelers during his time in Pittsburgh.

Last season, Dangerfield logged 12 total special teams tackles in addition to one defensive tackle. He also forced one fumble on special teams. He played just six defensive snaps last season but logged the second-most special teams snaps on the team with 308 in total.