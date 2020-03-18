New Contract Details For Steelers FB Derek Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with free agent fullback Derek Watt on a three-year contract on Tuesday and the numbers related to that deal are now known.

According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, Watt’s three-year deal totals out at $9.75 million and includes a signing bonus of $3.25 million. That’s the only guaranteed money he received in the deal. Watt’s base salaries for 2020, 2021, and 2022 are $1 million, $1.75 million and $2.75 million respectively.

It looks like Watt reportedly has a $1 million roster bonus due in either 2021 or 2022 as it’s tough to judge based on Wilson’s tweet. It’s likely next March when that bonus is due so that is the out date.

Watt’s cap charge in 2020 is just $2,083,333 and the Steelers effectively used just $1,473,333 in 2020 salary cap space to sign him.

