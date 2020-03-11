CBS Sports 7-Round 2020 Mock Draft Has Steelers Bypassing TE Position

Full seven-round mock drafts from major media outlets are rare during the offseason so whenever one is released they are always fun to recap.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports attempted the unthinkable on Wednesday and his 255- selection mock offering for the 2020 NFL Draft has some interesting choices when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Below is a quick recap of his six mocked selections for the Steelers.

2nd Round – 49th overall – Laviska Shenault Jr. WR – COLORADO • JR • 6’1″ / 227 LBS – Pittsburgh is elated Shenault fell to No. 49 overall and makes this pick almost instantly.

Shenault, who declared this year for the draft as an underclassman, caught 149 passes for 1943 yards and 10 touchdowns during his three seasons at Colorado. He only ran and lifted at the scouting combine a few weeks ago and reportedly has since had surgery to repair a core muscle injury and inflammation of the pubic bone That surgery that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks, per reports. He ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at the combine and did 17 reps on the bench. He’s not expected to do anything on Wednesday at his pro day as a result of his surgery.

3rd Round – 102nd overall – Bradlee Anae EDGE – UTAH • SR • 6’3″ / 257 LBS – Anae won’t beat NFL tackles with burst or speed around the counter. He’ll beat them with power in his hands and a plethora of pass-rushing moves.

Anae ran his 40-yard dash at the combine in 4.93-seconds with a 1.68-second 10-yard split time. He also posted a vertical jump of 31-inches and a 9’7″ broad jump to go along with 4.43-second short-shuttle time and a 7.44-second three-cone time. His pSPARQ score of 103.4 coming out of the combine is considered very average, however. In his four seasons at Utah, Anae registered 29.5 total sacks with 13 of those coming this past season. He also had five forced fumbles during his college career. While most of his college career Anae played with his hand on the ground at the snap, he did stand up some and also dropped into coverage very occasionally. At the NFL level, Anae will have to develop a lot more as a run defender and especially when it comes to setting the edge. Anae was a team captain for Utah in 2019 and also a Senior Bowl participant.

4th Round – 124th overall – Hakeem Adeniji OL – KANSAS • SR • 6’4″ / 302 LBS – Adeniji is a college tackle likely to convert to guard in the NFL and his combination of strength and movement skills should entice the Steelers.

Adeniji, who played both tackle spots during his college career at Kansas, is projected by many draftniks to move inside to guard at the NFL level. He participated at the Senior Bowl several weeks ago after starting 45-straight games at Kansas, where he was an All-Big 12 honoree. He did 26 reps on the bench at the combine and ran his 40-yard dash in 5.17-seconds. He did not do the three-cone or short-shuttle drills at the combine but did post a 8.08-second time in the former at his recent pro day.

4th Round – 135th overall – Jordan Elliott DL – MISSOURI • JR • 6’4″ / 302 LBS – Elliott can play high but has some of the most effective pass-rushing moves of any interior defensive linemen in the class.

After starting his college career at Texas, Elliott transferred to Missouri. After sitting out 2017 due to transfer rules, Elliott played the next two years, recording 68 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He declared for this year’s draft as an underclassman after the 2019 season ended. He played up and down the line at Missouri but might best fit as a defensive end in a 3-4 defense more so than as a nose tackle. He ran his 40-yard dash in 5.02-seconds at the combine and did 24 reps on the bench.

6th Round – 198th overall – Darrynton Evans RB – APPALACHIAN STATE • JR • 5’10” / 203 LBS – Evans was a home-running hitting bellcow of a back for Appalachian State and has a nice, compact frame.

Evans, another underclassman this year, ran his 40-yard dash in 4.41-seconds at the combine. In three seasons at Appalachian State, Evans rushed for 2,884 yards and 25 touchdowns on 482 total carries. He also caught 39 passes for 319 yards and another six touchdowns. He was sidelined for all of 2017 due to a muscle injury at the back of his right knee. He registered 30 runs that gained 20 yards or more during his college career and 79 that gained at least 10 yards.

7th Round – 232nd overall – Garrett Marino DL – UAB • SR • 6’2″ / 290 LBS – Marino’s small with short arms for the defensive tackle spot but lives in the backfield thanks to high-energy play and good hands.

Marino, who was not invited to the combine this year after participating in the EAST-West Shrine Game, tallied 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss for UAB in 2019. He had 11 total sacks for his college career. At 290-pounds, he’s considered undersized when it comes to what the Steelers usually look for in defensive tackles.

SUMMARY: For starters, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers spending two of their scheduled six draft picks on defensive linemen this year. Additionally, Trapasso ignoring the tight end position altogether is sure to disappoint most Steelers fans reading this mock. Anae in the third-round is somewhat fathomable and especially if the Steelers choose not to tag outside linebacker Bud Dupree this coming week. Adeniji and Evans are both interesting prospects and prospective fits for the Steelers and I look forward to digging deeper into the tape of both players in the conning weeks. Shenault as the Steelers first selection probably isn’t going to go over well with most Steelers fans, however.