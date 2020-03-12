Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Hey everyone, welcome back to the Thursday mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever’s on your mind. Busy week ahead with the new league year less than seven days away. And the Steelers have a bunch of moves to make before then.

To your questions!

Xclewsive: Do you think the recent pandemic will affect the draft?

Alex: I think it’s possible. Probably more likely than not. Does that mean the draft will be cancelled? At this point I can’t rule it out but I doubt it. But in its current form, it’s a huge public gathering. And I can’t see the NFL risking the health and safety of the players/fans/community for it.

The good news is the NFL has a little bit of time to work with here. So they can evaluate things in say, two weeks, and see where the whole situation is.

The bigger question is how much will this effect the new league year plans. I know they’ve said it’s staying the same, still the 18th, but we see how quickly things change. And if NFL teams are basically shutting down, it’s hard to have a functioning league. They certainly can push things back even two weeks and really nothing be affected, especially if Pro Days aren’t happening.

The Tony: Alex, do you think with leagues suspending games and people taking every precaution with the Coronavirus, in what capacity will the draft be held? Do you think the draft will still happen just without an audience? Will it still be televised? I love draft weekend, so it’s definitely worrisome.

Alex: Basically the same answer I just gave (and it’s an important question to ask). I think it will still occur but not in its current form. It may sorta be like the MLB draft, where teams basically just call in and submit their pick. Still televised and analyzed but won’t bring the fanfare it usually does.

Lblissett: What do you think the chances are the Steelers draft a safety at 49? There are a number of guys who check all the speed, range, and even size boxes they seem to covet and others that match most of it.

Alex: It’s possible. Everything is on the table especially knowing some positions of need, like TE and iOL, aren’t rife with talent. Some of those SPARQY dudes are small schoolers like Dugger and Chinn so that bucks some history for Pittsburgh there. And if they can’t be at a Pro Day/bring those guys in, then it’s an even bigger leap of faith. They may stick with the Power 5 and trust the tape there.

K’Von Wallace from Clemson is one name who fits well who can be had with #102 or maybe a 4th round pick.

knoxly: Hey Alex, Besides Mims who are some other WRs in play at 49?

Alex: Plenty of options. I’m not sure Mims will even fall that far. TCU’s Jalen Reagor is probably near the top of the list. There’s also KJ Hamler from Penn State though he’s on the small side. Michael Pittman Jr. fits as a JuJu 2.0. I’ve talked about Van Jefferson from Florida, though he’s probably not in talks for #49. Throw guys like Devin Duvernay into that 3rd/4th round group as well.

CP72: Alex,

You’ve been evaluating players for a few years now. Has there been a player or players you downgraded or elavated due to athletic testing and eventually regretted it? The cliche this time of year is trust the tape, but athletic testing obviously matters to Kevin Colbert and company.

Alex: I’m not sure. I bet I have. I’d have to think about all the past drafts. I regretted ignoring Jarvis Jones’ terrible testing and focused on his production in the SEC. I wrestled with that but ended up leaning on the latter to think he could be a good NFL pro. And that was clearly a mistake.

Matt Manzo: Hey Alex!

Do you think there’s a real chance of losing both Foster and Finney? I really hope we can keep Finney.

Alex: Absolutely. Foster just seems like a cap casualty and all indications are the team is going to have to cut ties. And Fineny? He’ll cost even more than what Foster is making and they just don’t have the money for it. Even if a CBA gets passed, I’m not sure how they’re going to make it fit, especially if they want to keep McDonald/Barron as has been reported. And if that’s what they do, then I don’t know how they plan on tendering guys like Hilton/Banner. The Steelers’ roster is about to get really crazy and could look a lot different.